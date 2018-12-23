RECORD NUMBER OF HOLIDAY TRAVELERS EXPECTED

A record number of Americans are traveling through the Christmas holiday period.

Rose White, at Triple-A-Iowa, says strong economic growth that’s being fueled by robust consumer spending is driving the significant boost in seasonal travel.

Low gas prices are helping to “fuel” that travel, especially in Iowa. Some pump prices in Sioux City are now under $1.90 a gallon:

The motor club is also expecting to rescue more than 960-thousand motorists from various troubles over the year-end holidays.

The survey finds more Americans will travel by car this holiday season than ever before.

The 102.1 million people expected to pack up their cars for road trips is 4.4 percent higher than last year.

Also, the 6.7 million people who will travel by air this year is the highest level since in 15 years.