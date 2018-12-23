PARTIAL GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN COULD LAST INTO THE NEW YEAR

A top White House official says it’s “very possible” the partial government shutdown will stretch into next year.

Acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney told “Fox News Sunday” he’s awaiting word from Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York after the White House presented a counteroffer in a dispute over funding for President Donald Trump’s border wall.

Mulvaney declined to outline the offer. But he says it’s between Trump’s $5.7 billion request and the $1.3 billion Democrats offered.

A stalemate over the wall led parts of the government to shut down Saturday after funding for numerous departments and agencies expired.

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley released a statement saying that “We shouldn’t have to choose between keeping the government open and protecting our national borders.

The Republican added that “there’s no question dangerous individuals, from drug traffickers to violent criminals, attempt to cross the border illegally every day”.

Both the House and Senate have adjourned until later in the week.