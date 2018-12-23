NEBRASKA FUEL TAX TO INCREASE WITH THE NEW YEAR

Nebraska’s motor fuel tax is slated to rise from 28 cents per gallon to 29.6 cents with the new year.

The rate will be in effect from January 1st through June 30th of 2019.

The Nebraska Department of Revenue announced the increase on Friday.

The rate is automatically adjusted to comply with provisions of a 2015 law that gradually increased the state gas tax rate from 27 cents per gallon.

The gas tax increase was enacted by the Legislature to provide additional funding to help complete expressways and replace rural bridges as part of the roads program.

Nebraska’s gas tax has three components, reflecting the wholesale price of fuel and legislative funding for transportation as well as a fixed tax set by state law.