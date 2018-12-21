TONS OF PEANUT BUTTER & JELLY DONATED TO FOOD BANK OF SIOUXLAND

Security National Bank’s annual “Spread the Joy” peanut butter and jelly drive has raised a record 5,291 pounds of donations for the Food Bank of Siouxland.

During the past month local residents, customers and businesses brought in thousands of jars of peanut butter and jelly to bank locations in Sioux City and neighboring towns.

Linda Scheid, executive director of the Food Bank of Siouxland, says peanut butter and jelly are among their most valuable products, due to their high demand and nutritional value:

Scheid says the donation comes at a very busy time for the Food Bank:

This year’s total topped last year’s previous record of 4,697 pounds.