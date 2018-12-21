SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN STUDENTS TREATED TO DQ BLIZZARD PARTY

Students at Siouxland Christian School here in Sioux City got a special treat heading into their Christmas vacation Friday.

Siouxland Dairy Queen threw them a party because the school won a “Battle of the Blizzards” fundraising competition with other metro area high schools.

Steven Hill of Siouxland Dairy Queen says in November, each school was paired with a specific Blizzard treat, and 50 cents was donated back to the respective school each time their blizzard was purchased;

Each student received an Oreo Hot Cocoa Blizzard at the party.

School Development Director Kelli Heilbuth says the funds will be used in a new academic program:

The school won an additional $1,000.00 for finishing first.

Siouxland Dairy Queen donated more than $6,700.00 to the six Sioux City metro high schools participating in the Battle of the Blizzards.