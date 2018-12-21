PLYMOUTH COUNTY CRASH RESULTS IN FATALITY

AUTHORITIES SAY ONE OF THE VICTIMS IN WEDNESDAY EVENING’S TWO VEHICLE CRASH SOUTH OF LE MARS HAS DIED.

DENNIS MORRICE HAS THE DETAILS:

( 90 year old Harold Binneboese of Le Mars died as a result of injuries sustained in a collision involving two vehicles near Le Mars.

Binneboese was a passenger in the car that was crossing Highway 75 when it was struck by a pickup truck driven by 28 year old Stephan Goodvin of Whiting. Also injured was 86-year old Nadine Binneboese, the driver of the car. )