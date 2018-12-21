Home Local News PLYMOUTH COUNTY CRASH RESULTS IN FATALITY

PLYMOUTH COUNTY CRASH RESULTS IN FATALITY

Woody Gottburg
AUTHORITIES SAY ONE OF THE VICTIMS IN WEDNESDAY EVENING’S TWO VEHICLE CRASH SOUTH OF LE MARS HAS DIED.
( 90 year old Harold Binneboese of Le Mars died as a result of injuries sustained in a collision involving two vehicles near Le Mars.

Binneboese was a passenger in the car that was crossing Highway 75 when it was struck by a pickup truck driven by 28 year old Stephan Goodvin of Whiting.  Also injured was 86-year old Nadine Binneboese, the driver of the car. )

 

