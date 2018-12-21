PLEA AGREEMENT REACHED WITH BANCROFT, NEBRASKA MURDER SUSPECT

One of the suspects charged with murder in the 2017 death of a Bancroft, Nebraska man has agreed to plead guilty in the case.

49-year-old Jody Olson plead guilty to 2nd degree murder Friday in Cuming County District Court.

All other charges against him including arson were dropped in the case.

Olson was charged in the, March 11th, 2017 death of 64-year-old Ernest Warnock.

Warnock’s body was found in the burned rubble of his home.

Investigators say Warnock had been fatally stabbed.

Olson’s sentencing is set for April 4th.

Jody Olson’s son, Derek Olson, is expected to go to trial in March of 2019.

Photo courtesy KMEG