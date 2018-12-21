IOWA HAS LOWEST UNEMPLOYMENT RATE IN U.S.

The latest unemployment figures for November show Iowa and Hawaii have the lowest jobless rates in the country at 2.4 percent.

The latest Iowa Workforce Development figures released Friday indicate 1,900 more Iowans entered the workforce during the month bringing the total number of employed Iowans to 1.64 million, the most in state history.

The number of unemployed Iowans decreased by 600 to 40,600 in November.

The last time Iowa had the lowest unemployment rate in the nation was March 2000 when the state tied with South Dakota and Virginia at 2.4 percent.

Nebraska’s November unemployment rate of 2.8 percent matches the three previous months’ figures.

The U.S. unemployment rate remained at 3.7 percent.