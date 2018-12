Nobody was injured Thursday night when a fire damaged a pair of duplex apartment homes in Sioux City.

Sioux City Fire and Rescue found an SUV on fire in the alley between the two structures when they arrived at 14th and Grandview.

The fire scorched the exterior of both buildings and caused some of the windows on the side of the two duplexes to shatter.

All of the residents inside safely evacuated.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but arson is not suspected.

Photo courtesy KMEG