CONE PARK DEBUTS NEW “BUNNY HILL”

THE WINTER BREAK FOR AREA SCHOOLS IS UNDERWAY, AND THAT MEANS THE TUBING HILLS AT SIOUX CITY’S CONE PARK ARE READY FOR FUN.

CITY PARKS DIRECTOR MATT SALVATORE SAYS A SMALLER”BUNNY HILL” GEARED FOR YOUNG CHILDREN IS NEW THIS WINTER:

THE BUNNY HILL HAS A WELL KNOWN SPONSOR.

LESLIE BARTHOLOMEW OF WELLS BLUE BUNNY SAYS THE ICE CREAM MAKER IS HAPPY TO SUPPORT CONE PARK:

SALVATORE SAYS DESPITE THE RECENT WARM WEATHER, THERE’S PLENTY OF SNOW ON THE TUBING HILL:

THE BUNNY HILL WAS DEDICATED WITH A RIBBON CUTTING AND FREE BLUE BUNNY ICE CREAM CONES FRIDAY AFTERNOON.