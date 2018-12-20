THREE INJURED IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY ACCIDENT

Le Mars Police say three people were injured in a two vehicle accident early Wednesday evening at the intersection of Highway 75 and County Road C-38 near the NIPCO electrical cooperative.

Police say a car collided with a pickup truck with the car sustaining damage to the passenger side and the pickup heavy front-end damage.

The victims were transported to the Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City.

Their names and conditions have not been released but at least one victim had serious injuries.

The accident remains under investigation by the Le Mars Police Department.