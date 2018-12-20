REED PLEADS GUILTY TO MOVILLE BANK ROBBERY CHARGE

The suspect accused of robbing a Moville, Iowa bank back in March has pleaded guilty.

Court records say 43-year-old Brendon Reed, of Sioux City, entered the plea Wednesday in U.S. District Court.

Reed was charged with bank robbery in the theft of nearly $14,000 from the United Bank of Iowa in Moville on March 30th.

He was apprehended later that day after crashing a stolen car during a chase by officers.

Reed had already pleaded guilty to stealing the car and has been sentenced to 10 years in an Iowa prison on that charge.

Under the plea agreement, he would serve 105 months in prison concurrently with his ten year first degree theft sentence.