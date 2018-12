A POWER OUTAGE AFFECTED DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY AND PART OF MORNINGSIDE THURSDAY MORNING.

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY OFFICIALS SAY 5264 CUSTOMERS LOST POWER SHORTLY AFTER 9AM WHEN THERE WAS A FAILURE IN THE SUBSTATION LOCATED NEAR GORDON DRIVE AND FLOYD BOULEVARD.

MOST OF THE DOWNTOWN LOST POWER ALONG WITH CUSTOMERS UP TO 20TH AND PIERCE STREETS PLUS MANY IN THE WEST END OF MORNINGSIDE.

MIDAMERICAN HAD NOT DETERMINED THE SPECIFIC CAUSE OF THE OUTAGE BUT EXPECTED MOST CUSTOMERS TO HAVE POWER BACK ON BY 11AM.