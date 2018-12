NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAS RECORD YEAR FOR DRUG SEIZURES

THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAS SET A RECORD IN 2018 FOR DRUG SEIZURES AND FELONY ARRESTS.

COL JOHN BOLDUC, THE HEAD OF THE PATROL, SAYS HIS TROOPERS SEIZED OVER 8000 POUNDS OF MARIJUANA AND MORE:

BOLDUC SAYS FENTANYL HAS CREATED A HUGE PROBLEM FOR BOTH THE PUBLIC AND HIS OFFICERS:

TROOPERS HAVE SEIZED 136 POUNDS OF THAT DRUG IN 2018.

BOLDUC SAYS THE INCREASED DRUG TRAFFIC HAS LED TO A RECORD NUMBER OF FELONY ARRESTS THIS YEAR:

BOLDUC TALKED ABOUT HIS DEPARTMENT’S EFFORTS AT A NEWS CONFERENCE WITH GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS.