ETHICS COMPLAINT AGAINST BOULTON DROPPED BY IOWA SENATE PANEL

An Iowa legislative panel has dismissed an ethics complaint against State Senator Nate Boulton that alleged he inappropriately touched a woman at a bar a year before he was elected.

The Iowa Senate Committee on Ethics says its jurisdiction is limited to legislators’ actions while in office.

The panel’s three Democrats and three Republicans voted to dismiss the complaint for lack of jurisdiction.

Boulton was elected in November of 2016.

The alleged groping incident took place in November of 2015.

Boulton retained his Senate seat but quit the race for the Democratic nomination for governor because of the allegations.

Senator Joe Bolkcom, a Democrat on the committee, says Boulton should reconsider his decision to stay in the Senate.

Boulton has not been given any committee assignments for the upcoming session.