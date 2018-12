ARRAIGNMENT SET FOR LE MARS BANK ROBBERY SUSPECTS

AN ARRAIGNMENT DATE HAS BEEN SET FOR THE TWO SUSPECTS ARRESTED LAST WEDNESDAY AFTER THE ROBBERY OF THE IOWA STATE BANK OF LE MARS.

32-YEAR-OLD PHILLIP WHITE AND 35-YEAR-OLD KAREN MERRICK OF SIOUX CITY ARE EACH CHARGED WITH SECOND DEGREE ROBBERY, FIRST DEGREE THEFT AND CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT ROBBERY AND THEFT.

MERRICK IS ALSO CHARGED WITH ELUDING AND ACCESSORY COUNTS.

THEIR ARRAIGNMENT IS SET FOR JANUARY 14TH IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

COURT DOCUMENTS STATE THAT WHITE ENTERED THE BANK, TOLD A TELLER THAT HE HAD A GUN, AND WANTED MONEY.

HE THEN FLED OUTSIDE TO A WAITING 2012 U-HAUL BOX VAN DRIVEN BY MERRICK.

ALL OF THE THE STOLEN MONEY WAS RECOVERED FROM THE VEHICLE.

WHITE AND MERRICK EACH REMAIN IN CUSTODY ON $20-THOUSAND DOLLARS BOND IN THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY JAIL.