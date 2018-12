100+ MEN WHO CARE CONTRIBUTE TO BOYS AND GIRLS HOME PROJECT

WORK IS CONTINUING ON THE NEW BOYS AND GIRLS HOME CAMPUS IN THE FORMER INDIAN HILLS SHOPPING CENTER.

THE PROJECT GOT A FINANCIAL BOOST THURSDAY WHEN THE LOCAL CHARITY 100+ MEN WHO CARE PRESENTED AN $8100 CHECK TO THE AGENCY.

BOYS & GIRLS HOME C-E-O ART SILVA SAYS THE DONATION WILL HELP WITH THE EFFORT TO CREATE A NEW CAMPUS FOR THE CHILDREN THE AGENCY SERVES:

THE AGENCY CURRENTLY SERVES AROUND 60 CHILDREN, WITH 27 LIVING IN THEIR CURRENT RESIDENTIAL FACILITY ON COURT STREET.