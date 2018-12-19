UNG RESPONDS TO AGE DISCRIMINATION LAWSUIT

Woodbury County Supervisor Matthew Ung says his response to a lawsuit filed against him and the county over alleged age discrimination is the same as when the same accusation was in the form of a civil rights complaint earlier this year.

Ed Gilliland, the former county human resources director, filed the lawsuit against Ung and Woodbury County this past week.

Ung’s statement says he “found Gilliland to be a nice man, and it pained Ung to have to deal with a personnel matter.

Ung says he did not want to hurt Gilliland’s reputation or his record, and offered him the chance to resign in dignity and seek other employment, which he did, and which his fellow supervisors accepted unanimously in open session.

Ung added that no good deed goes unpunished and he bent over backwards to be very kind and gentle and in turn was maligned.”

Gilliland says the county violated the Iowa Civil Rights Act for age discrimination when they dismissed him on January 2nd of this year.