ONE DEAD IN TRAIN-TRUCK COLLISION ON SINGING HILLS BLVD

Sioux City Police say a man died late Tuesday night when his pick-up truck collided with a train on Singing Hills Boulevard near Highway 75.

Police say the 34-year-old victim was driving east in the west bound lanes of Singing Hills approaching Highway 75 around 11pm when the pick-up struck the side of a locomotive of the north bound train that was going through the crossing.

The driver was transported to Mercy Medical Center where he died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The identity of the driver has not been released and the accident remains under investigation.