IOWA & NEBRASKA SHOW MODEST POPULATION GAINS

The latest U.S. Census estimates show that Nebraska’s and Iowa’s populations continued growing at a slow, steady pace over the past year.

The Census Bureau released the latest figures as of July 1st.

Nebraska’s population rose to 1,929,268 between 2017 and this year.

The state gained 11,693 residents and grew at a rate of 0.61 percent.

Iowa’s estimated population grew 12,508 to 3,156,145, growing at a rate of 0.4 percent.

The United States population grew by more than 2 million to 327,167,434.

The nation’s population grew at a rate of 0.62 percent.