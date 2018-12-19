IOWA ALCOHOL BEVERAGE SALES REACH RECORD LEVEL

Sales of alcoholic beverages in Iowa have reached a new record level.

Tyler Ackerson of the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division says sales were up nearly five percent for the fiscal year that ended June 30th:

The dollar amount of sales has now increased by more than four percent in each of the last four fiscal years.

The number of gallons of liquor sold increase by just under three percent to about five-point-six million gallons.

The I-A-B-D handles the sale of all hard liquor or spirits in the state.

Black Velvet whiskey continued its long-standing position as the top-selling brand of liquor sold in the state.

This is the time of year when there are a lot of holiday parties, and Ackerson says the sales for those parties and the gifts happen in the months leading up to the holidays as retailers stock up.

Ackerson says American vodka products just edged out Canadian whiskey — 22 to 20 percent — for the top overall amount of liquor sold.

Templeton Rye’s four-year rye whiskey was the most popular Iowa-made spirit.

