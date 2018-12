THE SOUNDS OF CHRISTMAS WERE HEARD AT SEVERAL SIOUX CITY LOCATIONS WEDNESDAY MORNING:

OC………HAPPY NEW YEAR. ;10

STUDENTS FROM HUNT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL WENT TO SEVERAL LOCATIONS TO SING CHRISTMAS CAROLS.

TEACHER EMILY COX ACCOMPANIED THE KIDS AS THEY SANG SONGS OF THE SEASON AT PLACES INCLUDING SIOUX CITY GIFTS:

OC……….. COFFEEWORKS. :14

TWENTY-EIGHT STUDENTS TOOK PART IN THE CAROLING.