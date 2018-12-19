FEDERAL JUDGE SAYS HO-CHUNK LAWSUIT VS NEBRASKA MAY PROCEED

A U.S. District Court Judge has ruled that a lawsuit filed by Ho-Chunk Inc. challenging the State of Nebraska’s interference with business activity on Native American reservations may proceed.

Judge John Garrard rejected a motion from the State of Nebraska to dismiss the case.

Nicole Ducheneaux is the attorney representing HCI Distribution, Inc. and Rock River Manufacturing in the case:

OC…………are illegal. ;23

The two companies manufacture and distribute Native American tobacco products and are subsidiaries of Ho-Chunk.

Ho-Chunk’s companies filed the suit in April 2018, detailing how big tobacco companies are using their financial power to coerce state governments to unlawfully target Native American tribes or lose millions in settlement funds.

Ducheneaux says the State of Nebraska will be forced to defend its deal with Big Tobacco.”

OC…….on Nebraska. :20

A statement from HoChunk claims a study shows that the State of Nebraska’s attempts to regulate on-reservation business has resulted in more than 80% loss in revenue in 2018 for the two Ho-Chunk, Inc. subsidiaries.

No further court dates have been set in the case at this time.