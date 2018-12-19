CRIME & PRISON REFORM ACT PASSED BY U.S. SENATE

A comprehensive prison and sentencing reform package has passed the U-S Senate which Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says is the most significant bill of its kind in a generation.

Grassley was the original co-sponsor of the legislation which passed on a vote of 87-to-12 with bipartisan support and backing from the White House.

Grassley says the “First Step Act” brings critical reforms to fight crime and promote safe communities.

The legislation would cut some sentences for certain low-level, non-violent offenders, while preserving the needs of law enforcement to tackle criminal enterprises.

The measure also has strong bipartisan support in the U-S House, where Grassley also expects swift passage.

