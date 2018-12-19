CHANGES COMING TO NEBRASKA CHILD CAR SEAT LAW

Some changes are coming soon to Nebraska’s child restraint law regarding car seats for children traveling in motor vehicles.

Lt. Chris Chernock of the South Sioux City Police says the mandatory age requirement to have a child ride in an approved car seat is increasing on January 1st:

OC……….AGE 8. :07

Infants still have a special condition for their car seats:

OC…….CAR SEAT MANUFACTURER. ;10

All children up to age eight must ride correctly secured in a federally approved child safety seat and ride in the back seat, as long as there is one equipped with a seat belt.

Chernock adds that any child ages eight to eighteen must ride secured in a seat belt or child safety seat belt positioning system:

OC………AND OR TO USE IT. ;10

A violation of the new law can result in a fine of $25 and additional court costs of $48 for a total of $73-dollars.