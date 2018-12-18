Lindsey Weatherford named head coach for BCU women’s volleyball

Briar Cliff Athletic Director Nic Nelson has announced the hiring of Lindsey Weatherford as the new head women’s volleyball coach at Briar Cliff University.

“We are excited to have Coach Weatherford join us at Briar Cliff,” commented Nelson. “She has a diverse resume, and everybody that you talk to who has worked with her just raves about her. She really convinced us throughout the search process that she has the leadership traits, character and competitive fire to lead our women’s volleyball program into a bright future.”

Most recently, Weatherford was an assistant at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, though she has coaching experience that dates back to 1999 when she was a coach for the Rapid Spikers Volleyball Club in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Weatherford has coached at the college and high school levels as both an assistant and head coach in her career with stints at Waldorf College and Kirkwood Community College, among others. Her most recent head coaching job at the collegiate level was at Wentworth Military Academy (Missouri) where she was the first-ever coach in program history and led the team to an 18-8 record in her second year and a national ranking.

As the wife of an active-duty Air Force member, Weatherford has traveled across the country throughout her career. With her husband Ross retiring in May, the timing was perfect for the Rockford, Iowa native to return close to home and begin her tenure at the Cliff.

“I would like to thank Director of Athletics Nic Nelson for this opportunity to lead the Charger women’s volleyball program,” said Weatherford. “I also want to thank President Rachelle Karstens, the Briar Cliff athletics department staff, admissions staff and student athletes for taking the time to welcome me to campus and listen to my vision; the energy and excitement in the athletics department is contagious. I am excited about the future of this program and eager to build on the existing foundation and tradition of the volleyball program in this special place. Go Chargers!”

Weatherford played volleyball and basketball collegiately at Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa. She received a Bachelor of Special Studies in Physical Education/Wellness with an emphasis in Athletic Training. Weatherford also has a Master’s in Education from The Defiance College in Defiance, Ohio, and a Post-Baccalaureate Certificate in Special Education Cross-Categorical K-12 from Pima College in Tucson, Arizona.