GRASSLEY SAYS GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN STALEMATE UNNECESSARY

A partial federal government shutdown looms at midnight Friday, as Congressional Democrats refuse to give in to President Trump’s demand for five-billion dollars to complete the border wall with Mexico.

Republican Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says he backs the president’s goals to bolster border security and understands why Trump made the demand.

If there’s a partial government shutdown, three days before Christmas, it would be the third since Trump took office two years ago.

Grassley says the political stalemate is unnecessary.

But Grassley says there’s no word on any pending deal with regards to paying for the wall, which was one of Trump’s key campaign promises.

There’s already 650-miles of wall built along the 23-hundred miles of border between the U-S and Mexico.

He says improvements are needed along parts of the existing wall and much more construction is needed.

While the president has requested five-billion dollars for the border wall, a report from the Department of Homeland Security estimated finishing the wall would cost $21.6 billion.