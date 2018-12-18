BUMP STOCKS RULED ILLEGAL BY FEDERAL GOVERNMENT

Bump stocks, the mechanism that can convert semi-automatic rifles into machine guns, have been effectively banned by the federal government.

Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker announced that the Department of Justice has amended the regulations of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, clarifying that bump stocks fall within the definition of “machine gun” under federal law,

The devices allow a shooter of a semiautomatic firearm to initiate a continuous firing cycle with a single pull of the trigger.

Whitaker says he is “faithfully following President Trump’s leadership by making it clear that bump stocks are illegal, and his department will continue to take illegal guns off of our streets.”

Instructions for destruction of the devices will be posted on ATF’s website.

Photo by CBS News