STOWE PLEADS NOT GUILTY IN MONONA COUNTY MURDER CASE

The suspect charged in the killing of his grandmother in Monona County last summer has pleaded not guilty in the case.

21-year-old Eliot Stowe is charged with first degree murder in the death of 66-year-old Cheryl Stowe, whose body was found a mile and a half from her home on June 27th.

Eliot Stowe resided at her residence during the time frame of the alleged homicide.

His attorney filed a written plea of not guilty Monday in Monona County District Court in Onawa.

Stowe remains in custody in the Monona County Correctional Facility under a one million dollar cash bond.