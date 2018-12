SOUTH SIOUX HIGH STUDENTS CONTRIBUTE CHRISTMAS FOOD BASKETS

STUDENTS FROM THE SOUTH SIOUX CITY HIGH SCHOOL NATIONAL HONORS SOCIETY HAVE BEEN BUSY FUNDRAISING TO SUPPORT THE CITY’S CARDINAL CHRISTMAS FOOD BASKETS PROGRAM.

THE STUDENTS CAPPED OFF THEIR EFFORTS MONDAY AFTERNOON BY PRESENTING A CHECK AND FOOD TO THE PROGRAM’S ORGANIZERS.

SENIOR SHELBEE VAN BERKUM IS THE HONORS SOCIETY SECRETARY:

VAN BERKUM SAYS THE STUDENTS WILL ALSO HELP IN PREPARING THE BASKETS:

ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL TOM LUXFORD ACCEPTED AN $1800 CHECK FOR THE COMMUNITY EFFORT FROM THE STUDENTS:

AROUND 320 CHRISTMAS FOOD BASKETS WILL BE DELIVERED TO SOUTH SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS.