ROCK VALLEY WOMAN DIES IN TWO VEHICLE CRASH

A Rock Valley, Iowa woman has died from injuries she suffered in a two vehicle collision early Friday evening near Hull.

The Sioux County Sheriff says 30-year-old Molly TeSlaa was driving northbound on Highway 75 when she apparently lost control of her SUV and entered the southbound lane, colliding with a an oncoming SUV.

TeSlaa was transported by the Hull Ambulance to the Sioux Center Hospital where she was pronounced dead from her injuries.

The second driver, 42-year-old Wally Jansma of Sioux Center, was taken to the Hegg Memorial Hospital in Rock Valley for treatment of his injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.