FORMER MUSKETEERS COACH HAKSTOL FIRED BY NHL FLYERS

Nov 27, 2018; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Flyers head ocas Dave Hakstol behind the bench against the Ottawa Senators during the third period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Flyers have fired coach Dave Hakstol, with the team having lost 11 of its last 14 games.

General manager Chuck Fletcher announced the move Monday, less than two weeks since taking over for the fired former GM Ron Hextall.

Minor league coach Scott Gordon took over as the interim replacement.

Hired by Hextall from the University of North Dakota in 2015, Hakstol took the Flyers to the playoffs twice in his three full seasons, but they lost in six games in the first round each time.

Hakstol coached the Sioux City Musketeers from 1996-2000.

The last-place Flyers have lost four in a row and are 12-15-4.

Photo by CBS Sports

