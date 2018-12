SHOP WITH A COP PROVIDES CHRISTMAS CHEER FOR LOCAL FAMILIES

SIOUX CITY POLICE AND WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S PERSONNEL HELPED MAKE CHRISTMAS BRIGHTER FOR SEVERAL SIOUX CITY FAMILIES OVER THE WEEKEND.

THE OFFICERS TOOK SEVERAL CHILDREN SHOPPING AND PROVIDED THEM WITH A $100 GIFT CARD FROM WAL-MART.

OFFICER ANDREW DUTLER AND SEVERAL MEMBERS OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE STARTED AT THE SINGING HILLS WAL-MART AT 8AM:

THE KIDS PAIR UP AND CHOOSE GIFTS FOR FAMILY MEMBERS AND THEY ALSO GET SOMETHING SPECIAL FOR THEMSELVES:

THE CHILDREN ALSO RECEIVED A HELMET WITH THEIR NEW BIKE.

WOODBURY DEPUTIES AND OTHER OFFICERS THEN TOOK ANOTHER GROUP SHOPPING AT THE FLOYD BOULEVARD WAL-MART LATER IN THE DAY.