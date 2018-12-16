PRICE RE-ELECTED AS IOWA DEMOCRATIC PARTY CHAIRMAN

Iowa Democrats have re-elected Troy Price as chairman of the state party.

It’s Price’s second term as state chairman.

Before first being elected last year, Price was part of several Democratic campaigns in Iowa, including those of Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

Price also had served as the party’s executive director and led One Iowa, an LGBT advocacy group.

The party also elected Andrea Phillips as first vice chair, June Owens as second vice chair, Ken Sager as treasurer, and Don Ruby as secretary.

Picture of Ruby, Phillips, Price, Owens Sager provided.