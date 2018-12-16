NEBRASKA TROOPERS READY TO CRACK DOWN ON IMPAIRED DRIVERS

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol will be looking to remove drunk drivers from the road during the final two weeks of 2018 as part of a nationwide “You Drink & Drive, You Lose” campaign.

Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, says the last thing they want is for this festive time to be marred by tragedy.

The “You Drink & Drive, You Lose” enforcement began Friday and runs through New Year’s Day.

Troopers across all regions of the state are participating, along with many other law enforcement agencies in Nebraska.

Motorists who see a reckless, impaired, or dangerous driver are encouraged to call *55 to report it to the Nebraska State Patrol.