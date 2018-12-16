MUSTANGS RECEIVE HEROES WELCOME HOME WITH FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

The Morningside College Mustangs Football team received a champion’s welcome as they returned to Sioux City from Florida on Sunday afternoon.

Trent Solsma threw four touchdown passes, including an 16-yard strike to Connor Niles with 1:29 to play, to help Morningside beat Benedictine 35-28 Saturday night at Daytona Stadium for its first NAIA championship.

The players were welcomed back by fans at Sioux Gateway Airport and were escorted by Woodbury County Sheriff’s and Sioux City Fire Rescue back to their campus.

Solsma, the NAIA player of the year, was 19-of-36 passing for 292 yards with two interceptions.

Niles finished with seven receptions for 164 yards and three touchdowns and Arnijae Ponder had 134 yards rushing and a score for top-ranked Morningside who finished 15-0.

Photo by Dave Drew