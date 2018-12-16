MORNINGSIDE WINS NAIA FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Trent Solsma threw four touchdown passes, including an 16-yard scoring strike to Connor Niles with 1:29 to play, to help Morningside beat Benedictine 35-28 on Saturday night at Daytona Stadium for its first NAIA championship.

Solsma, the NAIA player of the year, was 19-of-36 passing for 292 yards with two interceptions.

Niles, whose 25-yard TD catch gave the Mustangs a 34-28 win over Saint Francis in the semifinals, finished with seven receptions for 164 yards and three touchdowns.

Arnijae Ponder had 134 yards rushing and a score on 30 carries for top-ranked Morningside (15-0).

Seventh ranked Benedictine finishes 13-2.