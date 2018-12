IOWA SUPREME COURT DENIES WANATEE’S CONVICTION APPEAL

THE IOWA SUPREME COURT HAS DENIED THE MURDER CONVICTION APPEAL OF A SIOUX CITY MAN FOUND GUILTY OF A 2016 FATAL STABBING.

A POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY JURY HAD FOUND ELIAS WANATEE GUILTY OF SECOND DEGREE MURDER IN THE STABBING DEATH OF 50 YEAR OLD VERNON MACE OUTSIDE OF A HOME ON WEST FIRST STREET.

WANATEE’S ATTORNEY APPEALED THE CONVICTION ON GROUNDS INCLUDING IF THE COURT OF APPEALS ERRED IN HOLDING STATEMENTS BY MACE WERE DYING DECLARATIONS, THAT TESTIMONY BY A JAILHOUSE INFORMANT WAS UNRELIABLE AND THAT HIS DEFENSE COUNSEL MADE ERRORS.

A MISTRIAL WAS DECLARED IN WANATEE’S FIRST TRIAL IN WOODBURY COUNTY WHEN THE JURY FAILED TO REACH A VERDICT SO A NEW TRIAL WAS ORDERED AND MOVED TO COUNCIL BLUFFS ON A CHANGE OF VENUE IN 2017.

THE IOWA COURT OF APPEALS HAD REJECTED WANATEE’S FIRST APPEAL IN OCTOBER.