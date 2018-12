HOLSTEIN MAN CHARGED IN ARMED ROBBERY AT SIOUX CITY AUTO DEALERSHIP

A HOLSTEIN MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES FOLLOWING AN ARMED ROBBERY AT A SIOUX CITY AUTO DEALERSHIP FRIDAY AFTERNOON.

36-YEAR-OLD RYAN RUBLE IS CHARGED WITH 1ST DEGREE ROBBERY, GOING ARMED WITH INTENT, INTIMIDATION WITH A WEAPON AND FALSE IMPRISONMENT.

SIOUX CITY POLICE RESPONDED TO A CALL OF SHOTS FIRED AT IOWA AUTO SALES IN THE 800 BLOCK OF SOUTH LEWIS BOULEVARD AROUND 4:20PM.

THEY SAY THAT’S WHERE RUBLE ALLEGEDLY HELD THE CLERK AT GUNPOINT AND DEMANDED THE KEYS AND TITLE TO A TRUCK.

POLICE SAY RUBLE ORDERED THE EMPLOYEE TO HELP HIM MOVE PERSONAL ITEMS INTO THE TRUCK, AND WHEN THE WORKER FLED, RUBLE FIRED TWO SHOTS AT HIM.

THE EMPLOYEE WAS NOT HIT AND RUBLE DROVE OFF, GETTING STUCK IN A SNOWBANK BEHIND THE CASEY’S AT 11TH AND LEWIS BOULEVARD.

POLICE SURROUNDED THE TRUCK AND WHEN RUBLE REFUSED TO COME OUT, OFFICERS FIRED RUBBER PROJECTILES TO BREAK THE TRUCK WINDOWS AND FIRED TEAR GAS INTO THE VEHICLE, FORCING RUBLE OUT.

OFFICERS RECOVERED A LOADED PISTOL FROM THE PICK UP.

RUBLE SUFFERED MINOR INJURIES DURING HIS RELEASE AND WAS TREATED AND RELEASED AT A LOCAL HOSPITAL BEFORE BEING BOOKED INTO THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL.

HE’S BEING HELD ON $6000 BOND.