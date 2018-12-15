ERNST HOPES TO AVOID GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

President Donald Trump has been going back and forth with Democratic leaders about including money in the budget to build a wall to stop illegal immigration, and says he would be proud to shut down the government to get it.

Republican Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa says she doesn’t want to see that happen.

Ernst says she does support the president on border security and hopes a compromise can be struck:

Ernst added that she realizes that will not be easy to accomplish.