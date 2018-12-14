NEBRASKA WOMAN CHARGED WITH THEFT OF FUNDS FROM DEPENDENT ADULT

A Coleridge, Nebraska woman has been arrested on charges she allegedly stole money from a dependent adult she was providing care for.

Cedar County Attorney Ed Matney has charged 28-year-old Kayla Renee Hansen with three felony counts….Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult; Unauthorized Use of a Financial Transaction Device; and Theft By Deception.

Court documents state that Hansen worked for the victim from the fall of 2016 through August of this year, providing care, driving the victim to doctor’s appointments and cleaning the home.

During that time Hansen gained control of the victim’s checking account and debit card and allegedly made 54 transactions totaling over $14,000 to pay her own personal bills and other family members bills without the victim’s knowledge.

Hansen is currently being held in Cedar County Jail on a $90,000/10% bond.