BOND SET FOR LE MARS BANK ROBBERY SUSPECTS

THE TWO SUSPECTS ARRESTED WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON FOLLOWING THE ROBBERY OF THE IOWA STATE BANK OF LE MARS WILL NEXT APPEAR IN COURT ON DECEMBER 20TH FOR A PRELIMINARY HEARING.

32-YEAR-OLD PHILLIP WHITE AND 35-YEAR-OLD KAREN MERRICK OF SIOUX CITY ARE EACH CHARGED WITH SECOND DEGREE ROBBERY AND FIRST DEGREE THEFT.

COURT DOCUMENTS STATE THAT WHITE ENTERED THE BANK, TOLD A TELLER THAT HE HAD A GUN, AND WANTED MONEY.

HE THEN FLED OUTSIDE TO A WAITING 2012 U-HAUL BOX VAN DRIVEN BY MERRICK.

THE VEHICLE WAS STOPPED AFTER A 20 MILE PURSUIT WHEN OFFICERS DEPLOYED STOP STICKS TO PUNCTURE THE U-HAUL’S TIRES.

ALL OF THE THE STOLEN MONEY WAS RECOVERED FROM THE VEHICLE.

WHITE AND MERRICK EACH REMAIN IN CUSTODY ON $20-THOUSAND DOLLARS BOND IN THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY JAIL.