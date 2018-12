SUSPECTS IDENTIFIED IN LE MARS BANK ROBBERY CASE

PLYMOUTH COUNTY AUTHORITIES HAVE IDENTIFIED THE TWO SUSPECTS ARRESTED WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON FOLLOWING THE ROBBERY OF THE IOWA STATE BANK OF LE MARS.

32-YEAR-OLD PHILIP WHITE AND 35-YEAR-OLD KAREN MERRICK OF SIOUX CITY ARE EACH CHARGED WITH ELUDING.

OTHER CHARGES ARE PENDING IN THE CASE.

LE MARS POLICE SAY THE MALE SUSPECT ENTERED THE BANK, DEMANDED CASH AND FLED WITH THE MONEY IN A U-HAUL TRUCK WITH HIS FEMALE COMPANION.

LE MARS POLICE CHIEF KEVIN VANDE VEGTE SAYS IT DIDN’T TAKE LONG TO SPOT AND CAPTURE THE SUSPECTS:

OC……..25 MINUTES. :07

THE STOLEN MONEY WAS RECOVERED FROM THE U-HAUL.

POLICE HAVE NOT CONFIRMED IF A WEAPON WAS USED DURING THE HOLDUP.

PHILLIP WHITE ALREADY WAS FACING A WEAPONS CHARGE IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY.

HE WAS ARRESTED IN OCTOBER FOR BEING IN POSSESSION OF A KNIFE WITH A BLADE MORE THAN 8 INCHES LONG.

WHITE’S ARRAIGNMENT IN THAT CASE IS SET FOR DECEMBER 17TH IN LE MARS.