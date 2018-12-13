IOWA LOTTERY HOPES FOR ELECTRONIC GAMING PURCHASE APPROVAL

The Iowa Lottery will ask state lawmakers in January to allow them to modernize their operations to make it easier for customers to purchase and play lottery products electronically.

Iowa Lottery spokesperson, Mary Neubauer says they’ve been talking about the issue for ten years or more, and the Iowa Lottery is a paper cash business in a world where that is becoming more uncommon.

You can now buy lottery tickets with a debit card, prepaid gift cards and cash, but not anything that involves a credit card.

She says they would also be able to develop ways for people to play the games electronically without having to buy a paper ticket, but the plan isn’t to scrap the paper:

The Iowa Lottery had sales of 371 million dollars in the last fiscal year, with 87-point-one million going to the state.

That was the second highest amount every produced.

Radio Iowa