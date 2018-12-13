ERNST HAPPY EPA WATER RULES ARE REPLACED

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa says she is happy to see the replacement of the 2015 Environmental Protection Agency rule regulating waterways known as the Waters of the U-S or WOTUS rule.

Supporters of the rule say it will set back efforts to make waterways cleaner — but Ernst doesn’t agree.

OC……….of Iowa” :10

The focus was on the runoff from farms that flows into waterways — including the so-called “dead zone” in the Gulf of Mexico that researchers say is caused by nutrient runoff.

Ernst says farmers have been working to improve the water quality.

OC……….navigable waters” :24

She says the WOTUS rules implemented during the Obama Administration went too far in trying to regulate any standing water.

OC……..make sense” :11

Ernst and Senator Chuck Grassley had both urged President Donald Trump to scrap the rule.