CONE PARK ANNOUNCES TUBING SCHEDULE

EVEN THOUGH TEMPERATURES WILL BE AROUND 40 THIS WEEKEND, SIOUX CITY’S CONE PARK STILL PLANS TO BEGIN TUBING A WEEK FROM FRIDAY ON DECEMBER 21ST AT 6PM.

SNOW MAKING HAS BEEN UNDERWAY FOR SEVERAL DAYS AND THE TUBING HILL NEEDS AN 18 TO 24 INCH BASE OF SNOW.

THERE WILL ALSO BE A SMALL “BUNNY HILL” FOR YOUNGER CHILDREN TO GO TUBING ON THIS YEAR.

THE PARK WILL OPERATE SPECIAL HOLIDAY HOURS DURING THE WINTER SCHOOL BREAK WITH AN 11AM-2PM SESSION AND THEN 2:30-5:30PM, AND 6PM-9PM PLUS A 9-11PM SESSION ON FRIDAYS AND SATURDAYS.

NORMAL OPERATING HOURS WILL START JANUARY 3RD.

—————————————–

The times and dates below are special Holiday Hours.

The new and improved Snow Glow Tubing sponsored by Hard Rock will be offered for eight sessions for the public to enjoy and are marked with an asterisk.

Snow tubes will be provided at the park – outside tubes or boards are not allowed. The tubing hill can accommodate up to 225 users during each 3-hour session and 150 users during each 2-hour session.

12/21/18

6pm-9pm*

9pm-11pm*

12/22/18

11am-2pm

2:30-5:30pm

6pm-9pm*

9pm-11pm*

12/23/18

11am-2pm

2:30-5:30pm 6pm-9pm

12/24/18

11am-2pm

12/25/18

2:30-5:30pm

12/26/18

11am-2pm

2:30-5:30pm

6pm-9pm

12/27/18

11am-2pm

2:30-5:30pm

6pm-9pm

12/28/18

11am-2pm

2:30-5:30pm

6pm-9pm*

9pm-11pm*

12/29/18

11am-2pm

2:30-5:30pm

6pm-9pm*

9pm-11pm*

12/30/18

11am-2pm

2:30-5:30pm

6pm-9pm

12/31/18

11am-2pm

2:30-5:30pm

6pm-9pm

01/01/19

11am-2pm

2:30-5:30pm

6pm-9pm

01/02/19

11am-2pm

2:30-5:30pm

6pm-9pm