TWO ARRESTED FOLLOWING LE MARS BANK ROBBERY

PLYMOUTH COUNTY AUTHORITIES SAY TWO PEOPLE ARE IN CUSTODY FOLLOWING THE ROBBERY OF THE IOWA STATE BANK OF LE MARS AROUND 2:25PM WEDNESDAY.

AUTHORITIES SAY A MALE HISPANIC SUSPECT ENTERED THE BANK, DEMANDED CASH AND FLED WITH THE MONEY.

LE MARS POLICE CHIEF KEVIN VANDE VEGTE SAYS WITNESS PROVIDED A DESCRIPTION OF THE SUSPECT’S VEHICLE, A U-HAUL BOX TRUCK, AND IT WAS SPOTTED THREE MINUTES LATER BY A PLYMOUTH COUNTY DEPUTY:

THE U-HAUL WAS FORCED OFF THE ROAD AND THE SUSPECTS WERE ARRESTED.

THEIR NAMES HAVE NOT YET BEEN RELEASED BUT THE CHIEF SAYS THEY ARE NOT FROM LE MARS.

IT HASN’T BEEN CONFIRMED IF A WEAPON WAS USED OR NOT DURING THE HOLDUP.