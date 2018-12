THE SECURITY INSTITUTE CELEBRATES A DECADE OF OPERATIONS

IT’S BEEN TEN YEARS SINCE A NEW EMERGENCY COMMUNICATIONS CENTER OPENED ON THE CAMPUS OF WESTERN IOWA TECH.

A CELEBRATION MARKING THE FIRST DECADE OF OPERATIONS OF WHAT’S KNOWN AS THE SECURITY INSTITUTE TOOK PLACE WEDNESDAY.

WOODBURY COUNTY EMERGENCY SERVICES DIRECTOR GARY BROWN SAYS THE CENTER SERVES THE TRI-STATE METRO AREA:

OC…………ON THE WAY. ;14

THE 37,000 SQUARE FOOT, TWO-STORY SECURITY INSTITUTE WAS A JOINT FUNDING PROJECT THROUGH THE STATE OF IOWA, LOCAL GOVERNMENTS AND WESTERN IOWA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE.

BROWN SAYS THE IDEA CAME FROM THE AFTERMATH OF THE CRASH OF UNITED FLIGHT 232 IN SIOUX CITY IN 1989.

LOCAL TRI-STATE AGENCIES WERE UNABLE TO COMMUNICATE CAR TO CAR IN THOSE DAYS, AND THE NEED FOR THAT WAS CRITICAL:

OC……..HAVE BEEN ACCOMPLISHED. ;23

THE BUILDING HOUSES THE WOODBURY COUNTY JOINT EMERGENCY OPERATIONS CENTER, WHICH PROVIDES PROFESSIONAL RESPONDERS WITH TRAINING FOR REAL-TIME CRISIS CONDITIONS, INCLUDING BOTH DISASTER MANAGEMENT AND CYBER SECURITY.