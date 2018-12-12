NORTHWEST IOWA SCHOOL BOND ISSUES FAIL TO PASS

Voters in northwest Iowa rejected all four school bond issues on Tuesday that would have built new or improved existing schools in their communities.

Each proposal failed to get the 60 per cent needed for approval.

Sgt. Bluff-Luton received only 47.5 per cent approval for their proposal to build a new high school.

Akron Westfield received 50.5 per cent in their district’s vote, Storm Lake 56 per cent and Odebolt-Arthur, Battle Creek, Ida Grove just falling short with 59 per cent voting to support their bond issue.

River Valley only needed a simple majority for their physical plant levy and voters said yes by a 201-147 margin.

That levy will pay for improvements at their Correctionville facilities.