MOTION HEARING HEARD IN SURBER MURDER CASE

Lawyers for a Nebraska man accused of murdering and dismembering an Emerson man two years ago were back in Dakota County District Court Wednesday.

Andres Surber’s defense team had filed a motion to have evidence *excluded* from his trial.

Surber’s trial has been delayed due to mental health competency issues on Surber’s part… but may now be moving forward.

He and Brayan Galvan- Hernandez were accused of first degree murder in the death and *dismemberment* of Kraig Kubik of Emerson in November of 2016.

Galvan- Hernandez pleaded guilty to his role in the murder last year… and is serving a minimum 50- year prison sentence.